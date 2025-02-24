Standard Chartered Bank to open priority centres at 10 cities across India by 2025

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Standard Chartered Bank is going to open priority centres in 10 cities across the country by the end of this year to serve high net-worth Indian clients, a senior executive of the lender said here on Monday.

At present, the bank has 14 priority centres in the country to provide services to the affluent population.

All new priority centres will be opened in the existing branch premise or relocated branch premise, said Nitin Chengappa, managing director of affluent distribution & branch banking.

He was talking to reporters after a priority centre was launched at the bank's Bhubaneswar branch.

Such centres will come up in 10 more cities including Indore, Chandigarh, Noida, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, Chengappa by the end of this calendar year, he said.

The bank has established its presence in the top six cities in India to cater to the growing affluent and wealth segment, he said.