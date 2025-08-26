Standard Chartered opens its largest branch in eastern India at Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) Standard Chartered on Tuesday opened its largest branch in eastern India, located at upscale Little Russel Street in the metropolis.

This newly relocated branch was inaugurated by PD Singh, CEO, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered.

The branch is designed to serve the financial needs of clients, supported by the Standard Chartered Group's global network, advanced technology, and wealth strategies delivered by experienced relationship managers, the bank said in a statement.

The relocated branch is an affirmation of Standard Chartered's long relationship and continued commitment towards the city, which hosted the bank's first branch in India in 1858. Since then, the bank has forged a deep relationship with India spanning more than 165 years, it said.

The branch will be the fulcrum of the bank's endeavour to further deepen not just its multi-generational client relationships but also leverage new opportunities in the affluent, global Indian and SME segments in Kolkata as well as eastern India.