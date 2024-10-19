Star Air flight receives bomb threat in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) A Star Air flight from Lucknow to Kishangarh received a bomb threat on Saturday afternoon, leading to heightened security measures at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSI).

According to a statement from the CCSI Airport spokesperson, the threat was received at 1:52 pm. The Airport's Bomb Threat Assessment Committee immediately convened to assess the situation and implement necessary security protocols, it said.

"The aircraft, flight S5 223, was moved to an isolation bay, and passengers were safely disembarked. CISF personnel conducted a thorough security check of the aircraft," the statement stated.

"After the security clearance was obtained at 4:10 pm, passengers were allowed to proceed to the terminal. The terminal team facilitated a smooth flow of passengers to ensure minimal disruption," the statement added.

The incident is in line to the spate of such threats being received across the country.

More than 30 flights of various Indian airlines, including Vistara, Air India and IndiGo, received bomb threats on Saturday, according to sources.

So far this week, at least 70 flights of Indian carriers have received bomb threats. PTI CDN TRB