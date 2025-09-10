Star Air resumes flight services from Nanded

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Regional airline Star Air on Wednesday said it has resumed its flight services from Guru Gobind Singh Ji Airport in Nanded, Maharashtra, which were temporarily discontinued after safety regulator DGCA flagged concerns about runway operations on August 22.

Star Air is the sole scheduled airline flying from Nanded airport, which is under the management of the Maharashtra Government's airport development arm, MADC.

Flight operations at the airport had been temporarily suspended for the last 20 days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) flagged safety lapses during a routine audit, Star Air said.

Due to the swift and coordinated measures taken by the DGCA and Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), comprehensive safety protocols were implemented, including expedited repair and strengthening of the runway in record time to ensure the highest standards of operational safety, the airline said.

"The DGCA has once again demonstrated its commitment to ensuring aviation safety in India. Their timely intervention and vigilance reflect the highest global benchmarks in safeguarding both travellers and airlines," Star Air CEO Simran Singh Tiwana said.

Star Airline operates 10 flights per day from Nanded Airport.