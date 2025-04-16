Star Air resumes flight services on Bidar-Bengalore route

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Bangalore-headquartered regional carrier Star Air on Wednesday announced the resumption of air services on the Bidar-Bangalore route, which were discontinued about a year ago.

The services were relaunched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as part of the airline's network expansion plans.

Kolhapur-based diversified business house Sanjay Ghodawat Group's airline had earlier this month said it will commence operations on new and upgraded routes in April-May to enhance regional connectivity.

The launch of Star Air flight services to Bidar connecting Bangalore is a significant development for the region, which is expected to greatly benefit business travellers, tourists, students, and defence personnel by drastically reducing travel time and improving overall connectivity, the airline said.

This initiative will not only enhance convenience for frequent commuters but also boost economic opportunities and regional development, it added.

"We are resuming flight services between Bengaluru and Bidar, furthering our mission of strengthening regional connectivity. This route offers passengers a faster and more comfortable alternative to long road or rail journeys," said Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO at Star Air.

The airline currently operates a fleet of nine aircraft -- four Embraer E175s and five Embraer E145-- and is looking to expand the fleet to 25 aircraft in the next 36 months. PTI IAS MR