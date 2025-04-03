Star Air set to launch Gondia-Indore flight

Gondia, Apr 3 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its approval to Bengaluru-based regional carrier Star Air to start a new flight service to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from Gondia in Maharashtra, an AAI official has said.

Speaking to PTI, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said though the flight operations and schedule have the DGCA approval, the commencement of services would depend on the availability of aircraft with the airline.

At present, IndiGo is the sole operator from the Birsi Airport in Gondia, connecting the tribal district of Maharashtra with Telangana capital, Hyderabad.

“Star Air had shown interest to commence operations from Birsi Airport (Gondia) to Indore and subsequently DGCA granted its approval to the airline’s schedule for a new flight service to Indore,” Birsi Airport Director Girish Chandra Verma told PTI.

Two senior executives from Star Air recently visited the airport to review the preparations and they were keen on starting the operations as early as possible, he said.

Flight operations from Gondia’s Birsi Airport had commenced in March 2022 with Gurugram-based regional air operator FlyBig launching service between Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad. However, the company discontinued the services within six months of the launch, citing technical issues even though there was a good response to the flight.

Later, in December 2023, IndiGo started its services connecting Gondia and Indore following the intervention of the former Civil Aviation Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel, who hails from the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. PTI COR IAS RSY