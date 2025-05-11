Star Air to launch direct flights from Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur this week

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Regional carrier Star Air on Saturday said it will launch direct flight services from Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Nagpur from May 15.

Star Air currently operates 16 weekly flights (direct and via) from Kolhapur to three destinations - Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Tirupati.

This expansion will increase the airline's flights from Kolhapur to seven destinations, with weekly frequencies rising to 28, it said.

From May 15, Star Air said it will upgrade its existing Mumbai-Kolhapur-Mumbai and Kolhapur-Ahmedabad-Kolhapur routes by replacing the 50-seater Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft with 76-seater ERJ-175 aircraft with business class.

The roll out of new air services from Kolhapur is part of the Kolhapur-headquartered diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group's airline's Summer schedule network expansion plan, as per a statement.

Beginning June 3, it will operate 32 weekly flights from Kolhapur across seven destinations - Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Kishangarh, the airline said.

"Our expansion from Kolhapur marks a strategic move to connect more regional centres. With our growing fleet, Star Air is poised to keep bridging the connectivity gap across India's heartland," said Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, Star Air. PTI IAS BAL BAL