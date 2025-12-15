Star Air to launch flight services from Navi Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Regional airline Star Air on Monday announced the launch of its flight services operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI), which is set to receive its first passenger flight on December 25.

The airline said it will connect the new greenfield airport with Ahmedabad, Goa (Mopa), Bengaluru and Nanded with new flights, starting from December 25.

Star Air will offer customers seamless connectivity between Navi Mumbai and important business and leisure centres across western and southern India, it stated.

The new schedule includes services such as Navi Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai-Nanded via Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai-Goa (Mopa) and Navi Mumbai-Bengaluru via Goa (Mopa), the airline said.

All flights on these new routes will be operated with Embraer 175 aircraft, Star Air said. PTI IAS MR