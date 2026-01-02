Star Air to launch of direct Ahmedabad-Diu flight

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Regional carrier Star Air on Friday announced the launch of flight services between Ahmedabad and Diu, and Kolhapur to Nanded with a stopover at Ahmedabad from January 15.

With the additions, Ahmedabad will offer direct connectivity to Kolhapur and Diu, along with convenient one-stop access at Goa (Mopa) via Diu, the airline said.

The new route enhances inter-city connectivity within Maharashtra while leveraging Ahmedabad as a key network hub, offering improved travel options for business travellers, pilgrims, students, and families, it said, adding that this service also enables passengers to access Gujarat conveniently, strengthening regional mobility across western India.

"These new services underscore our strategic focus on Gujarat as a critical market and reflect our confidence in the increasing demand for reliable regional air connectivity. By strategically expanding our routes and increasing flight frequencies, we aim to not only support tourism and business travel but also fuel regional economic growth and development," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Star Air. PTI IAS CS BAL BAL