Star Health inks 'strategic corporate alliance' with Standard Chartered Bank to offer its insurance products

Chennai: Private sector health insurance provider Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a "strategic corporate alliance" with Standard Chartered Bank to provide its insurance products to customers.

Advertisment

The partnership is to provide health insurance solutions across 100 branches of the private bank present in 42 cities across the country.

"Under this collaboration, Standard Chartered Bank will offer Star Health's Insurance products through their extensive branch network across India," a press release from Star Health Insurance said.

Star Health would make its insurance products accessible to customers through the Standard Chartered Bank's distribution network.

Advertisment

"By collaborating with Standard Chartered, a reputed International bank with a strong presence in key Indian markets, we not only expand the reach of insurance in these areas but also deliver top- tier services," Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd MD and CEO Anand Roy said in a statement.

The partnership would help increase insurance penetration in the country and would contribute to Star Health's endeavour to make quality health insurance accessible in every part of the country.

"...we are pleased to partner with Star Health and bring their products and services to address the evolving health needs of our clients," Standard Chartered Bank, MD and Head, Wealth Management India, Saurabh Jain said.