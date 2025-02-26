Star Health Insurance expands home healthcare service to 100 locations

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Standalone health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has expanded its Home Health Care initiatives to 100 locations across the country, the company said on Wednesday.

Launched in July 2023, the initiative covers 85 per cent of Star Health Insurance's customer base, offering cashless doorstep medical care service.

"At Star Health, we believe that health insurance goes beyond providing financial coverage. It is a bridge to accessible and affordable healthcare for every individual. Our vision is to remove barriers such as high hospitalisation costs, logistical challenges and the stress associated with seeking care. By bringing quality medical care closer to customers, we aim to ensure their comfort and peace of mind," company MD and CEO Anand Roy said in a company statement.

Cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Pune have been proactive in the adoption of these services, with services primarily focused on treating conditions such as viral fever, dengue. More than 15,000 patients have benefitted from the Home Health Care programme.

"This initiative is tangible proof of our focus on transforming health insurance delivery by ensuring that it is accessible, affordable, and designed around the evolving needs of our customers," Roy said.

The expansion of the programme has been facilitated through partnerships with leading healthcare providers including Care24, Portea, Athulya and Apollo, the company said. PTI VIJ ROH