Star Health Insurance Q1 net profit rises 35 pc to Rs 288 cr

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday reported a 35 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 288 crore for the June 2023 quarter.

The standalone health insurer posted a net profit of Rs 213 crore during the April-June period of 2022-23.

The company's total income during the June quarter rose to Rs 3,190 crore against Rs 2,809 crore in the year-ago period, Start Health said in a regulatory filing.

Gross written premium increased to Rs 2,949 crore in Q1 FY24 compared to Rs 2,464 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI DP DP BAL BAL