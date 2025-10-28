Star Health Insurance Q2 profit slips 50 pc to Rs 55 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Standalone health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 50 per cent drop in profit to Rs 55 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The Chennai-based company had earned a profit of Rs 111 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The Gross Written Premium during the quarter under review grew to Rs 4,424 crore, from Rs 4,371 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Income from investment declined to Rs 182 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 208 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the insurer rose to Rs 4,266 crore from Rs 3,914 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, total expenses also increased to Rs 4,285 crore from Rs 3,899 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Underwriting loss widened to Rs 204 crore as compared to Rs 195 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

As a result, the insurer booked an operating loss of Rs 19 crore, while it posted a profit of Rs 16 crore in FY25. PTI DP DP SHW