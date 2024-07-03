Star Health launches home healthcare initiative; to cover 50 cities & towns in phase one

Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) Standalone health insurance company Star Health and Allied Insurance Company with an aim to providing healthcare service at doorstep has launched Home Health Care service in 50 cities, a top official said.

The city-headquartered company would further expand the service to other cities, Managing Director and CEO Anand Roy said.

"We are happy to announce the launch of Home Health Care Services across 50 cities and towns today. Customers are always kept at the centre and this offering aims to provide effective healthcare at the doorstep of the customer," he told reporters.

For launching the service, he said Star Health has collaborated with Care24, Portea, CallHealth, Athulya Homecare and Argala to offer in-home medical care across India.

To a query, he said the company initially did a pilot study of the service in Coimbatore, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata and later decided to expand it to other cities.

Customers would be able to avail treatment for various ailments like fever, acute gastroenteritis, urinary tract infection, acute Gastritis by calling the toll-free number 044-69006900 or through the Star Health mobile application.

Through the initiative, doctors would be available at the doorstep of a customer within a short span of time and consumers would be able to get easy access to medication, diagnostic tests and specialised care.

To a query, Star Health and Allied Insurance Associate Vice President, Claims Head - Digital, Alternative Channels, Dr U Hari Hara Sudan said the cost of a treatment for a period of 5 days to a patient including the fee for doctor and nurse would be about Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500 and it would be deducted from the sum assured.

If a patient requires further treatment and hospitalisation, they would be referred to a healthcare provider, he said.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has 881 offices, 30,000 healthcare provider footprint, over 7 lakh agents and 15,000 employees. The company reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 crore and a net profit of Rs 845 crore in FY2024. PTI VIJ VIJ SS