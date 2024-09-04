Star Health launches insurance policy in Braille

Chennai, Sep 4 (PTI) Private sector retail health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday launched its first insurance policy in Braille - Special Care Gold -- tailored for individuals with 40 per cent or more disability.

It is a significant step towards ensuring that the visually-impaired can access information and make independent decisions on matters related to their health and finance, the company said.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd in a statement said about 34 million people were visually impaired in India and it is committed to support the unserved, marginalised section of society with training and up-skilling them to become health insurance agents.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of Special Care Gold policy in Braille. This is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver equitable access to health insurance across all segments of society. This policy transcends traditional insurance, embodying our commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities receive the comprehensive support and coverage they need," Star Health Insurance MD and CEO Anand Roy said.

The policy addresses the critical need for inclusive and comprehensive health coverage for this unserved segment of customers. The Special Care Gold Policy exemplifies Star Health Insurance's commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all.

"We aim to build a more inclusive insurance sector -- and specifically the 34 million individuals in India that are visually impaired.We are dedicated to ensuring democratisation of not just quality health insurance but also extend to enabling financial inclusivity by creating sustainable income generation opportunities for this unserved and marginalised section of society," Roy said.

Noted industrialist and the Co-Founder and Chairman of Bollant Industries, visually impaired entrepreneur, Srikanth Bolla was also present during the launch of insurance policy in Braille.

The Braille Version of Special Care Gold policy document was produced in collaboration with the National Association of the Blind. The policy offers tailored coverage for individuals with 40 per cent or more disability, including those with with physical or cognitive impairments. It covers essential medical treatments and support services, the company said. PTI VIJ KH