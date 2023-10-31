Star Health profit rises to Rs 125 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 125 crore for the September quarter.

The standalone health insurer posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 3,357 crore against Rs 2,918 crore in the year-ago period, Star Health said in a regulatory filing.

Its gross written premium increased to Rs 3,732 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,193 crore a year ago, it added. PTI DP TRB