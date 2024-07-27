Star Housing Finance reports 70pc revenue growth in April-June

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Semi-urban and rural-focused home finance company Star Housing Finance Ltd (Star HFL) has reported a 70 per cent jump in its revenue for the April-June quarter on strong growth in interest income and commission fee.

Total revenue rose by 70 per cent to Rs 20.96 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 12.29 crore in the year-ago period, the BSE-listed company said in a release. Interest income rose to Rs 18.08 crore in the first quarter of FY25 against Rs 11.20 crore in April-June 2023-24.

Assets under management soared by 73.55 per cent to Rs 471.41 crore in the June quarter over the year-ago period. Disbursements were at Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter under review.

Profit after tax rose by 94 per cent to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter against Rs 1.55 crore in the year-ago period. PTI MR