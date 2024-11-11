Star India to make web series on Reserve Bank

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Star India will make a web series on the Reserve Bank of India's 90-year-long journey to help people have a better understanding about the central bank's vital role in the country's fast-growing economy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which was set up in 1935, completed 90 years in April this year.

Star India Private Limited, Viacom 18, Zee Entertainment Network Limited and Discovery Communications India were in the fray for "Production and distribution of Web Series Commemorating 90 years of RBI" after the central bank floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) in July.

While Zee Entertainment Network and Discovery Communications India did not qualify beyond the technical evaluation round, Star India Pvt Ltd and Viacom 18 made it to the final round.

According to the RBI, Star India has been awarded the tender for Rs 6.5 crore to make the web series.

As per the RFP document, the RBI had desired the creation of a web series of five episodes of approximately 25-30 minutes each, which can be aired on national TV channels and/or OTT platforms, commemorating 90 years journey of the RBI.

The RBI had invited proposals from production houses, TV channels, and OTT platforms.

The primary objective of the project, according to the RBI, is to create a comprehensive and engaging series to provide an in-depth exploration of the RBI functions and operations over its 90-year journey.

"By achieving these objectives, the series with a total of 5 episodes with a duration of approx. 25-30 minutes each will serve as a valuable resource for enhancing public understanding of the central bank's vital role in the economy, fostering greater engagement, and building trust and confidence in its operations and policies," said the RBI's Request for Proposal (RFP) issued in July.

The series aims to highlight the central bank's vision and mission, showcase its significant achievements and initiatives, and provide insights into ongoing developments and collaborations.

"Through compelling storytelling, expert interviews, and high-quality visuals, the web series seeks to enhance transparency and build trust in the central bank's operations and policies," the RBI has said while inviting the bids.

The series aims to make complex financial concepts accessible and interesting to a broad audience, thereby, contributing to financial literacy.