Star Insurance to add 5,000 agents, hire 150 managers in MP by March, says its EP

Bhopal, Dec 5 (PTI) Retail health insurance company Star Health Insurance on Thursday said it will add 5,000 agents and hire 150 managers in Madhya Pradesh by March 2025 under expansion plans.

The company said it has solidified its position in Madhya Pradesh with close to 50 offices and a network of 524 hospitals.

"We have a robust network of over 31,200 agents covering 8 lakh lives and 527 employees in MP," Sanath Kumar, Executive President of Star Health Insurance told reporters here.

The company is looking to expand its reach by opening Gramin Bima Kendras in 14 districts with an additional six rural centres, adding 5000 agents, and hiring 150 sales managers by March 2025 in Madhya Pradesh.

"We are deeply committed to making quality healthcare accessible to every corner of Madhya Pradesh," Kumar said.

The company has paid out Rs 1,313 crores in claims in the last five years in Madhya Pradesh, he added. PTI LAL CH1418 MR