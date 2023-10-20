Star rating programme for solar PV modules to help consumers make informed decision: R K Singh

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Like home appliances, consumers will soon be able to choose solar panels with higher efficiency under the government's star rating programme for solar photovoltaic module, which was launched on Friday.

Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh launched the initiative which provides ratings from 1-5 stars on the basis of the efficiency of modules.

In his address, Singh said that now consumers can make an informed decision. The ratings will help consumers choose the best of the panels while getting solar installations from vendors.

"Like the appliances where there is star ratings you know which appliance is better in terms of energy efficiency. Similarly, now the consumer will not be at the mercy of the seller for solar installations. By checking the star ratings one can select the more efficient panels," the minister said.

This will also help build consumer confidence and give a push to solar installations in the country, he added.

The programme is voluntary for first two years and will be made mandatory after that, Singh said. All the panel manufacturers will have to get registered under the programme to get their products rated.

The star labelling scheme prepared by BEE for PV modules is from January 1, 2024 till December 31, 2025.

Singh also asked officials to do an annual review of the ratings programme to assess if any manufacturer is not becoming part of the initiative and take measures accordingly.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under Ministry of Power, promotes the use of energy-efficient processes, equipment, devices and systems. It takes various steps to encourage preferential treatment for the use of energy-efficient equipment or appliances. PTI ABI ABI SHW ANU ANU