Start Your Own Business in Automotive Detailing as Care It Detailerz Pvt. Ltd. Paves the Way for Enthusiasts

Care It Detailerz Private Limited, a pioneer in the automotive care and detailing industry, founded by Mr. Yatin Vikas Gandhi in 2013, is thrilled to announce the strategic relaunch of training modules and setups. With a vision to not only strengthen its national presence but also encourage enthusiasts to start their own business in this field, this initiative not only strengthens the company's presence but also significantly contributes to employment generation, aligning with its commitment to community development.

Since 2013, Care It Detailerz emerged from a profound passion for automobiles during his pursuit of a diploma in mechanical engineering. Specializing in automotive care and detailing services, the company has become a leading force in the Indian automotive sector. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Gandhi, the company aims to raise awareness about vehicle health and become India's premier detailing company.

Care It Detailerz, under the leadership of Mr. Yatin Gandhi, provides a range of services, including Automotive Detailing for cars, bikes, and aircraft. The company also offers Automotive Detailing Training, New Startup support, and Consultation, setting it apart with its commitment to excellence and a comprehensive approach to automotive care.

While based in Pune, Care It Detailerz extends its services to over 90 locations across India through trained enthusiasts and setup modules. The company's comprehensive network ensures that automotive enthusiasts nationwide can benefit from its top-notch detailing services and training programs.

Envisioning expanding its brand presence, Care It Detailerz plans to leverage the training modules and setups, encouraging enthusiasts to embark on their entrepreneurial journey. The company remains dedicated to continuous innovation and growth within the automotive care industry, staying true to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

In the past few years, Care It Detailerz has experienced substantial growth, with profits surging by 20% each year from 2014 to 2018. From 2019 to 2023, profits grew to almost 70%, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Care It Detailerz has not only created over 250+ employment opportunities through its trained detailers but actively promotes aspiring entrepreneurs in the automotive detailing sector. The company's commitment to community development is evident in its efforts to encourage individuals to establish their own businesses.

Care It Detailerz Private Limited, under the visionary leadership of Mr. Yatin Gandhi, continues to thrive in the automotive care and detailing industry. The strategic focus on training modules and setups reflects the company's commitment to growth, job creation, and community empowerment. Additionally, Care It Detailerz Private Limited stands out as a profitable organization with a commendable growth ratio. The company has experienced remarkable success, with profits surging consistently each year, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

