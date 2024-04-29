Startup Airth expects 5-fold jump in AC air purifier solution sales

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) City-based startup Airth expects a five-fold increase in sales of its innovative AC air purifier product, a cost-effective solution tested at IIT Delhi, this fiscal, its founder said on Monday.

The economical solution to provide purified AC air has been developed at IISc Bangalore and IIT Kanpur and is a game-changer in indoor air purification, Airth CEO and founder Ravi Kaushik said in a statement.

The product is available on leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon.in and has reached 10,000 homes so far. “This year we look to reach 50,000 homes,” Kaushik said, adding, "We expect to tap Rs 10 crore turnover this 2024-25 fiscal.” Tested at the IIT Delhi, the solution has shown an impressive 80 per cent reduction in harmful submicron air pollutants and PM 2.5 in just one hour, he claimed.

Harmful pollutants like PM 2.5 in the air can trigger respiratory issues like asthma and allergies and have been driving the demand for air purifiers which involves significant investment.

The new solution comes at around one-fourth the cost of a low-price air purifier and works seamlessly with an AC without any extra consumption of energy. PTI KKS MR MR