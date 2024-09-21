Startup Arnifi executes over 100 setups globally in 6 months of operations

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Bengaluru-based business setup and support services startup Arnifi has executed over 100 setups globally with USD 1.6 million annual recurring revenue within six months of operations, according to a statement The startup launched its operations this year and has expanded its presence to global markets including the US, Singapore and the UAE.

"Arnifi offers comprehensive support to both entrepreneurs and established companies. In fact, our top 10 clients are unicorns. With over 70 clients, we recently crossed a 1 million dollars,” startups founder Manu Midha said.

With this, the company keeps it momentum going by expanding their client base and offering customised wide-range solutions for businesses to grow, he added.

The company is present in the UAE, Saudia Arabia, Qatar, Oman, the US and Singapore. It provides business setup and management services across these markets through a technology platform that ensures complete compliance with tax, accounting and licensing regulations, it said. PTI KKS MR