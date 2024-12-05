Startup Atmosphere-The Store Makers raises Rs 5 cr seed funding

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Atmosphere — The Store Makers, a startup into fitouts of retail and workspace, has raised Rs 5 crore from investors in a seed funding round.

Advertisment

The round was co-led by Artha Venture Fund and PIL Italica Lifestyle Ltd, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

With the funding, Atmosphere said the company will expand its offerings in the premium retail, hospitality, and workplace 'Design & Build' segments.

Nilesh Rathod, CEO & Co-Founder Atmosphere — The Store Makers, said the company offers retailers a transformative, end-to-end platform from design to deployment.

Advertisment

"We provide innovative design, seamless project management, and efficient construction, all backed by scalable furniture and fixture solutions," he said.

The startup has delivered spaces for leading brands, including Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Aza, Emporio Armani, Kalki Fashions, Akoirah, Kuuraku, Kamat Hotels, Libas, Michael Kors, and Tumi, the statement added. PTI MJH TRB