Startup BharatAgri raises Rs 35 cr from investors

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Agritech startup BharatAgri, an advisory led e-commerce platform for farmers, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 35 crore (USD 4.3 million) from investors including Arkam Ventures.

Advertisment

The company raised Rs 35 crore in the Series A funding round.

Besides Arkam Ventures the funding round also saw participation from Capria Ventures and existing investors, India Quotient, 021 Capital, and Omnivore, BharatAgri said in a release.

The funding marks Arkam Ventures' third investment in the agri-tech space.

Advertisment

"The funds will be used to scale BharatAgri's e-commerce platform into new geographies and strengthen its last-mile delivery," the statement said.

BharatAgri, founded by IIT Madras Alumni Siddharth Dialani and Sai Gole, has built prediction algorithms that provide advisory customised to crops, region and climatic changes.

Farmers can access this custom advisory that would help them increase farm yield, lower input costs and labour effort.

Its e-commerce platform offers over 10,000 agricultural products such as fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, insecticides, farming equipment, among others and is delivered pan-India, the statement said. PTI MJH SGC DRR