Startup BluePill raises USD 6 million to build AI humans for market research

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) BluePill, an Indian-led AI startup building synthetic consumer panels for market research and insights, has raised USD 6 million (around Rs 54 crore) in seed funding.

The startup enables brands to test product, advertising, and marketing concepts - and run behavioural insights - in minutes for a fraction of the cost of traditional research.

BluePill was founded by Indian entrepreneur Ankit Dhawan, with core engineering developed by 20-year-old IIT student and founding engineer, Puneet Bajaj.

BluePill creates AI consumers - digital twins of a brand's target audience -that simulate how people will react to new products, packaging, advertising campaigns, or messaging.

"Building the simulation engine was a challenging starting point, but it has been exciting to see brands use something we created to make real decisions," said Puneet Bajaj, founding engineer at BluePill.

Dhawan, who previously worked on Amazon's global marketing team and later led product for AWS GenAI, said he founded BluePill to address the limitations of conventional market research.