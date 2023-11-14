Startup Breathe ESG raises pre-seed round funding led by 100X.VC

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Breathe ESG, a startup offering enterprises SaaS (software as a service) solutions for sustainability management, has raised USD 315,000 (about Rs 2.61 crore) in a funding round led by 100X.VC.

Advertisment

The capital raise was part of a pre-seed funding round.

Announcing that Breathe ESG has raised USD 315,000 in pre-seed funding led by 100X.VC, a release said the funding will be used to increase product capabilities, improve the suite of offerings, and expand into global markets.

100X.VC was the first institutional investor to invest in Breathe ESG.

Advertisment

"Post 100X.VC pitch day, KANJ Realty Ventures and Hyderabad Angels, notable angel investors like Vipul Jain (Chairman, Kale Logistics and Partner, Hearth Ventures), Pradeep Lala (Managing Director and CEO at Embassy Services) and Prashant Naik (Managing Partner, GRICAA) invested in the company," the release added.

Breathe ESG was founded in July 2022 by Karantaj Singh and Shaayak Chatterjee. The platform assists enterprises in streamlining their sustainability efforts, making the transition to sustainable practices more accessible, efficient, and affordable, according to the release.

"Sustainability management is essential for companies in today's complex business landscape, as it integrates ESG practices into core business strategy to strengthen a company's reputation and attract consumers and investors," it added. PTI MBI SHW