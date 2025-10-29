Startup Fambo raises Rs 21.55 cr to expand agri-food business

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Agritech startup Fambo has raised Rs 21.55 crore from AgriSURE Fund and EV2 Ventures to grow its business.

Founded in 2022, Fambo supplies fresh produce and semi-processed food products to the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés) industry and cloud kitchens.

"The fresh capital will be used for geographical expansion, product line diversification, team building, and strengthening its technology stack," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In January, the company had raised Rs 21 crore led by EV2 Ventures and a clutch of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

"At Fambo, we are deeply committed to solving the food accessibility challenge. With this funding, we aim to scale our operations nationwide, strengthen our technology stack, and build a talented team that will help us successfully scale our operations," Akshay Kumar Tripathi, Co-Founder & CEO of Fambo, said.

Fambo reported Rs 20.3 crore revenue in the 2024-25 fiscal. PTI MJH MJH SHW