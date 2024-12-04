Startup Glow raises USD 30 mn for solar power expansion in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Glow, a startup in the green energy space, has secured USD 30 million funding (about Rs 250 crore) from venture capital firms Framework and Union Square Ventures.

Advertisment

The investment will fuel Glow's mission to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, the company said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2023, Glow's three solar farms have already gone live in Rajasthan, generating a total of 21.3 MW of solar capacity. These projects are located at Rays Power Experts's site near Bikaner.

"This investment will enable us to scale our operations, expand our network of solar farms, and empower communities around the world with clean, affordable energy, starting with India," said David Vorick, CEO and co-founder of Glow. PTI ABI DR