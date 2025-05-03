Startup introduces new AC filtration tech developed by IIT Bombay

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Developed by IIT Bombay, a new AC filtration technology that captures most of the pollutants from PM 2.5 to PM 1 as well as allergens and pathogens is being used by a startup in its first-of its kind AC air purifier.

AIRTH, an air purification startup, announced successful testing of AC filtration technology Filtrix that can be applied in any air conditioner.

Developed in the labs of IIT Bombay, AIRTH's AC filtration technology has upgraded more than 30,000 ACs across India to deliver clean air for better health, a company statement said.

The test at the BEE-certified laboratory revealed 13 per cent lower power consumption upon continuous use compared to standard AC ratings, negligible drop i.e. 4 per cent in cooling capacity after 3 months of usage, it said.

The test demonstrated compatibility and safety with AC systems, ensuring no adverse impact on performance "This positions AIRTH's technology as AC-friendly, offering a dual benefit improving indoor air quality while extending the life and efficiency of your air conditioner," the statement said.

"With 1 AIRTH AC Purifier, your family breathes 1,500 fewer cigarettes. Not only your lungs but you can also protect your AC with our technology that costs a fraction of expensive air purifiers. It integrates seamlessly with any AC and provides 5 times better air purification efficiency than ACs with in-built air purifiers available in the market" said Ravi Kaushik, CEO and Founder of AIRTH, and an aerosol scientist from IIT Bombay.