Startup Odisha launches acceleration programme

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) The state government's Startup Odisha initiative on Friday launched an acceleration programme for early-stage startups and entrepreneurs to help them scale their businesses.

The programme, named 'I'VESTABLE', was launched in collaboration with Sri Sri University Innovation Foundation.

"I'VESTABLE represents a significant stride towards nurturing Odisha's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the convergence of visionary startups and seasoned mentors, this program is poised to propel innovative ideas into successful enterprises," said Startup Odisha executive chairman Omkar Rai.

"Acceleration programs like these are a testament to Odisha's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation," he added.

This programme aims to provide mentorship, resource access, funding opportunities, and networking avenues to catalyse the growth of startups and enhance their likelihood of success, officials said.

Twenty-four promising startups have been selected to participate in this edition of the acceleration program, they said.

Among the selected startups, 30 per cent are dedicated to cleantech, while the remainder span across agri-tech, food-tech and the social sector, they said. PTI BBM BBM SOM