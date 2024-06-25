Startup Sid's Farm raises USD 10 mn to grow dairy biz

New Delhi: Dairy startup Sid's Farm on Tuesday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 83 crore) from investors to expand its business.

The funding round was co-led by Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office(NSFO).

"Sid's Farm plans to use the funds to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products," the company said in a statement.

It will also use the fund to build a robust team to attract and retain top talent across various functions.

Founded in 2016, Sid's Farm is a Hyderabad-based dairy brand, serving more than 25,000 customers across two cities.

The startup controls the entire value chain of milk and milk products by sourcing directly from farmers and conducting rigorous quality testing throughout the supply chain to ensure nutrient-dense additive-free milk.

Its founder Kishore Indukuri is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus.

Sid's Farm started its operations with whole buffalo and cow milk and gradually diversified into curd, paneer, ghee, butter, dairy beverages, and dairy-based desserts.

Indukuri said, "This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and enable us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food to a wider audience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru".

"We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day in these two markets alone," he said.