Startup WOCE launches AI-powered platform for ESG compliance, reporting

New Delhi: Startup firm World of Circular Economy (WOCE) on Monday said it has launched an AI-powered platform 'esgpro.ai' to help domestic and foreign companies in environmental, social, and governance compliance and reporting.

The company said it is a game-changer for businesses navigating sustainability and regulatory compliance.

This launch aligns with India's increasing commitment to sustainability and regulatory compliance, it added.

"Our new platform includes advanced features such as an ESG dashboard, reporting...task force on climate-related financial disclosures, carbon disclosure project, and sustainability accounting standards board...a decarbonisation roadmap," Anup Garg, Founder and Director of WOCE, said.

WOCE, a Delhi-based startup, serves businesses across sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, travel and hospitality.

"Looking ahead, WOCE plans to expand its footprint in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region," Garg said.