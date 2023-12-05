Startup WOCE, SkyJumper Sports join hands to develop sustainable theme parks

New Delhi Dec 5 (PTI) Startup firm World of Circular Economy (WOCE has joined hands with SkyJumper Sports to develop environmentally sustainable amusement centres in the country.

Advertisment

The firm in a release said that SkyJumper Trampoline Park in Gurugram will be the first theme park which will be developed on these lines.

"The collaboration aims to achieve carbon neutrality for the park by the end of January," Anup Garg, Founder and Director of WOCE, said.

The park would be made carbon neutral by first measuring carbon emissions in the construction, maintenance and operation of the park. Steps like using green energy and prohibition on plastic products in the area, will be included to make it carbon neutral apart from offsetting through purchase of green credits.

Citing a report, the startup said that according to Future Market Insights research, the theme park tourism market is expected to grow from USD 49.1 billion in 2022 to USD 166.67 billion by 2032.

"These figures reflect the growth in the sector and due to this, there is a need to develop these centres as environmentally sustainable. WOCE, with its sustainability solutions, will make all our 10 trampoline parks carbon neutral by mid-2024," said Ashutosh Bhatt, CEO of SkyJumper Sports and Amusement Private Limited. PTI RR MR