'Startups need to follow self-regulation, ethical corporate practices for sustainable growth'

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Self-regulation and ethical corporate practices will help startups sustain their long-term growth in the country as absence of these practices can harm the sector, Factory Plus Co- Founder Vatsal Rustagi said on Thursday.

He said that the call for self-regulation of startups has reached a crescendo in recent times as more and more startups are shutting down or incurring huge losses.

Moreover, it has spread to startups across sectors from housing to trading, from payments to ed-tech platforms, putting a question mark on the functioning of the entire ecosystem, he added.

"Startups need to follow self-regulation, follow ethical corporate practices for their sustainable growth," Rustagi said, adding transparency, regular and proper audits, and honest corporate governance remain sine qua non to achieve sustainable long-term growth for startups in India.

These practices, he said, assume significance in the backdrop of rising cases of corporate governance failures in the sector.

In July, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government will always act as a facilitator to strengthen the startup ecosystem and not act as a regulator and the stakeholders of this ecosystem should do self regulation.

The government is taking a series of steps to promote startups in the country. It provides support measures including fiscal incentives under the startup action plan.

The number of government-recognized startups has increased to over 1 lakh from 450 in 2016.

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on in January, 2016.

The initiative is intended to catalyse startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. PTI RR HVA