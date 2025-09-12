Startups, young researchers must work to make India global hub of green hydrogen innovation: Naik

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday called upon scientists, industry leaders, startups and young researchers to make India a global hub of green hydrogen innovation.

Speaking at the First R&D Green Hydrogen Conference under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the minister said the country's leadership in the sector will ensure domestic industries remain competitive and future-ready at a time when countries are designing cross-border carbon regulations.

About the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the minister said that the initiative is about more than clean energy, it is about economic growth, industrial competitiveness, and environmental responsibility.

Green hydrogen will power the steel, cement, fertilizer, mobility, and shipping sectors, help reduce import dependence, create high-value jobs, and establish India as a key exporter in the emerging global hydrogen economy, he said.

"At a time when countries are designing cross-border carbon regulations, India's leadership in green hydrogen will ensure that our industries remain competitive and future-ready," the minister said.

Naik said MNRE has already supported more than 200 R&D projects in renewable energy, fuel cells, hydrogen, and storage technologies.

Dedicated funding, testing facilities, and incubation programmes have been created so that Indian researchers and innovators have the ecosystem to translate ideas into breakthrough solutions, he said.

"This conference is a testimony to our collective resolve to make India's laboratories into launch pads, and our startups into global champions," he said.

Speaking at the event, National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) director Abhay Bhakre highlighted that green hydrogen is the fuel for the future and under the NGHM, concerted efforts are being made to position India as a global leader and export hub for green hydrogen.

He said that the Mission is receiving strong support from various state agencies, and over 140 standards have already been published to facilitate the growth of the sector. PTI ABI HVA