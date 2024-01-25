StartupTN launches Blue Economy, Healthcare and Life Sciences forums

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) StartupTN, backed by the Tamil Nadu government, has launched sector-specific forums on Blue Economy, Healthcare, and Life Sciences forums aimed at bringing innovators, corporates, and industry bodies, among others.

StartupTN would facilitate, and extend all its possible avenues to support them and also keep track of progress, Managing Director and CEO of StartupTN, Sivarajah Ramanathan said on Thursday.

The Blue Economy Forum and the Healthcare and Life Sciences Forum are strategic platforms to bring together sectoral startups, innovators, experts, aspirants, incubators, and mentors for focused collaborations to make Tamil Nadu a leader in this space.

Sector-specific forums facilitate the connection between startups and mentors, providing access to domain experts.

These forums are tailored to support startups within their respective sectors, addressing the unique needs, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Secretary, Archana Patnaik, who launched the forums said.

StartupTN is initially concentrating on 30 sectors to ensure a focused approach. Each sector would have its dedicated forum, aimed to establish distinct support systems for startups. PTI VIJ KH