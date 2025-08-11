State Bank of India shares climb over 2 pc post Q1 earnings

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Shares of State Bank of India on Monday climbed over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 9.71 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

The company's stock went up by 2.45 per cent to Rs 824.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.53 per cent to Rs 824.95.

On the NSE, it edged higher by 2.38 per cent to Rs 823.45.

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 18,230.48 crore to Rs 7,60,879.81 crore.

In volume terms, 11.42 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 152.36 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

State Bank of India on Friday reported a 9.71 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21,201 crore in the June 2025 quarter, helped by a handsome performance on the treasury and forex income.

On a standalone basis, the country's largest lender's net profit grew to Rs 19,160 crore from Rs 17,035 crore in the year-ago period.

Despite an 11.6 per cent jump in overall advances, the core net interest income declined by 0.13 per cent to Rs 41,072 crore, as net interest margins contracted by 0.33 per cent to 3.02 per cent, following the RBI's deep rate cuts and the time taken for deposit rate repricing impacted the spreads. PTI SUM SUM SHW