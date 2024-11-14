State-owned REC hands over ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission to Tata Power

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday said its arm REC Power Development Consultancy has handed over a project-specific special purpose vehicle (SPV), ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission Ltd, to Tata Power Company Ltd.

Advertisment

Tata Power Company Ltd emerged as the transmission service provider through a tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by RECPDCL, the bid process coordinator, for development of the transmission project on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis, REC said in a statement.

According to the statement, REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, handed over project-specific SPV ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission Ltd to Tata Power Company on Thursday.

The project is targeted for implementation by December 2027. PTI KKS KKS SHW