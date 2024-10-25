State-run NFL to build Rs 208 crore water-soluble fertiliser plant, shuts nano urea unit

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), India's largest state-owned urea manufacturer, said on Friday its board approved the construction of a Rs 208 crore water-soluble fertiliser and micronutrients plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The board also approved closing its nano urea facility in Nangal, Punjab, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NFL operates five gas-based ammonia-urea manufacturing units across three Indian states - Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The company's product portfolio includes urea, bio-fertilisers, industrial chemicals, and agricultural inputs such as certified seeds and agrochemicals. PTI LUX DR