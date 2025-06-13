State-run power firm Mahavitaran files plea to distribute electricity across Mumbai

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) In a move aimed at expanding its footprint into Mumbai, state-run power utility MSEDCL has filed an application before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), seeking a parallel licence to distribute electricity across the financial capital.

In a release, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL or Mahavitaran) said the petition has been submitted under sections 14 and 15 of the Electricity Act, 2003, along with provisions of the MERC Rules, 2006, and the Electricity Distribution Licence Rules, 2005.

The company has urged the commission to grant it permission to supply electricity to key regions in Mumbai -- ranging from Colaba to Mahim, Bandra to Dahisar, Vikhroli to Chunabhatti and Mankhurd, as well as Chena, Kajupada, and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation limits.

Currently, power in Mumbai is distributed by three players -- civic utility Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), private companies Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd and Tata Power Mumbai.

Mahavitaran already supplies power to Mumbai suburbs of Mulund and Bhandup, but its entry into the rest of the city would mark a significant expansion.

Mahavitaran is among the largest electricity distribution companies in the country, serving over 31.7 million customers across Maharashtra.

It operates a vast network that includes 4,230 substations, nearly 25,000 high-voltage feeders, 960,000 distribution transformers, and more than 3.64 lakh kilometres of 11 kV lines, said the release.

The company supplies electricity to 457 cities and over 41,928 villages in the state, with a current daily supply capacity of 26,000 MW.

Mahavitaran said Mumbai's electricity demand has reached approximately 4,000 MW, and is set to grow rapidly due to the ongoing metro and coastal road infrastructure projects, expansion in the service sector, and a boom in data centre developments across eastern and western suburbs.

"To meet this growing demand, Mahavitaran has entered into power purchase agreements under the Resource Adequacy Plan, aimed at boosting the state's generation capacity from 42,000 MW to 81,000 MW over the next five years," the release said.

A significant share of this will be green energy, enabling supply of clean and affordable electricity, said the state-run company.

Mahavitaran has also proposed a reduction in tariffs before the commission, signalling its intent to make electricity more affordable for consumers.

"Mahavitaran has over seven decades of experience in electricity distribution in Maharashtra. With sufficient power capacity and an extensive network, the company is well-positioned to serve Mumbai's residential, commercial, and industrial consumers with reliable, green, and affordable power," the release concluded. PTI COR RSY