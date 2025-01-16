State transport body urges govt to observe Jan 24 as 'Drivers Day'

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) on Thursday said it has urged the government to observe January 24 as 'Drivers Day' to promote safety, welfare, and recognition of drivers.

Last month, the association sent a communique to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways raising this demand, a statement said.

The association itself will observe and celebrate 'first' Drivers Day on January 24, 2025, to increase awareness of their role and encourage discussions on road safety and workers' welfare.

The association celebrated "Heroes on the Road" on April 18, 2023, in New Delhi, where 42 drivers from 28 SRTUs (state road transport undertakings) were honoured for accident-free service spanning 7-35 years.

ASRTU serves as the apex body for SRTUs, promoting public transport improvements, sharing best practices, and facilitating cost-effective procurement for its members.

ASRTU, representing over 1,50,000 buses run by SRTUs and SPVs, facilitate affordable and safe mobility for 70 million passengers daily.

As per ASRTU, if even 1 per cent of SRTU-operated buses were involved in accidents annually, leading to fatalities or injuries, the economic impact could easily exceed Rs 1,500 crore, considering direct costs and productivity losses.

This stark figure highlights the need for initiatives like 'Drivers Day' to promote safety, welfare, and recognition of drivers as critical stakeholders in public transport.

Drivers are more than just operators of vehicles; they are guardians of public safety and key players in the economy, T Surya Kiran, Executive Director of ASRTU, said, adding that their dedication deserves global recognition, and 'Drivers Day' will be a fitting tribute to their invaluable role. PTI KKS KKS SHW ANU SHW