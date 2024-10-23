States play pivotal role in strengthening mining regulations: Mines Secretary Rao

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) States play a pivotal role in promoting a strong regulatory environment by introducing policies and administrative measures that drive sustainable progress of the mining sector, a top official said on Wednesday.

Mines Secretary VL Kantha Rao was speaking at the inaugural session of a workshop on 'Study on State Best Practices in Mining'.

Emphasising the importance of active state participation for the successful completion of the study, he encouraged the representatives from the states to share information on best practices they have adopted.

"The objective of the study is to assess and identify the different best practices that state governments have implemented/ adopted within their jurisdictions...," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The workshop was attended by representatives of 20 states and from the mining industry. PTI SID DR MR