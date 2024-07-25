States propose new names for 22 airports, says civil aviation ministry

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said it has received requests from 10 state governments with proposals for renaming 22 airports.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in general, airports are known by the name of the city where they are located.

Otherwise, a specific name is proposed by the respective state government, supported by a resolution passed in the state legislative assembly, which is then considered in consultation with other ministries/departments and then sent to the Union Cabinet for final approval, he added.

Giving a list of requests, the minister said 10 state governments have proposed changing the names of 22 airports.

The states are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

While Andhra Pradesh has proposed changing the names of three airports, including the one at Tirupati to 'Sri Venkateswara Airport', Bihar has requested naming Darbhanga Airport as 'Vidyapati Airport'.

Haryana has proposed changing name of 1 airport, Karnataka (4), Madhya Pradesh (1), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (1), Punjab (1), Uttarakhand (1) and Uttar Pradesh (4).

Among others, the airport in Shirdi (Maharashtra) is proposed to be named as 'Shree Sai Baba International Airport'. PTI RAM BAL BAL