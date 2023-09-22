Statiq partners with NPCL to install EV charging stations

New Delhi: Electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider Statiq has signed an initial pact with Noida Power Company Ltd to install EV charging stations at residential complexes in Greater Noida, near the national capital.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks a further consolidation of Statiq's recent efforts towards leading the energy transition drive in the Indian e-mobility ecosystem, the firm said in a statement.

"NPCL will facilitate in identifying suitable locations to Statiq for setting up EV charging stations through its potential network and render all support needed for setting up the EV charging infrastructure in accordance with the roles and responsibilities mentioned in the MoU," it said.

The agreement also outlines a structured framework for implementation, noting that selected locations for EV charing station installation must be devoid of any obstructions or constraints, ensuring safety and convenience for the customers.

Statiq founder and CEO Akshit Bansal said, "We're not only constructing the largest EV charging network in India, but we're also implementing advanced hardware and software solutions to ensure dependable EV charging stations in all our operational areas. I believe NPCL endorsed our proposal due to their confidence in our elevated standards, cutting-edge technologies, and proficient workforce for setting up and operating EV charging stations of any magnitude."

Statiq has successfully deployed 7,000 charging stations across India, spanning tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities, catering to a wide range of electric vehicles.

Ongoing projects, like the one scheduled to begin in Greater Noida in the coming weeks, are part of Statiq's growing portfolio as the company looks to smash its target of 20,000 EV charging stations by end of 2024.