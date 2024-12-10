Statiq partners with Vertelo to offer enhanced charging infrastructure

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) EV charging network operator Statiq has partnered with e-mobility solutions provider Vertelo to offer enhanced charging infrastructure in the country.

Under the partnership, Statiq will provide turnkey solutions, including the supply of EV chargers and complete execution of EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services to install and commission these chargers.

Additionally, Statiq said, the two partners will co-develop EV charging sites, further strengthening the EV infrastructure in India.

"Aligning with Vertelo allows us to expand our reach and offer even better service to our users. By combining our technology and infrastructure expertise with Vertelo's financing solutions, we're setting the stage for a more sustainable and greener future," said Akshit Bansal, founder and CEO of Statiq.

Statiq currently operates over 7,000 chargers in 65 cities, covering a wide range of regions from major cities to smaller towns.

With plans to expand to 20,000 chargers by 2025, this partnership with Vertelo is an important part of that growth, the company said.

"At Vertelo, we're focussed on making the shift to electric vehicles smoother for everyone. By teaming up with Statiq, we're ensuring that the charging infrastructure is in place to support this transition," Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.