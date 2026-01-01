Statistics ministry launches new logo

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday launched a new logo depicting the importance of data in the country's development.

The new logo and mascot have been launched as part of efforts to modernise its institutional identity, enhance public outreach, and reinforce the role of official statistics in nation building, the MoSPI said in a statement.

The new logo shows the importance of data in the development of the nation and reflects the ministry's commitment to facilitate India's data-driven governance, transparency, and progress, it said.

The Ashoka Chakra in the logo represents truth, transparency, and good governance. The rupee symbol (₹) at the centre highlights the vital role of statistics in economic planning, policy making, and national growth. The use of numbers and symbols reflects modern data systems and statistical science.

The mascot reflects MoSPI's core values of accuracy, transparency, and data-driven governance, and presents data in a way that is easy for the general public to understand.