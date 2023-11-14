Steel industry plays critical role in country's growth: Steel secy

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The steel industry plays a critical role in the country's growth trajectory, steel secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said on Tuesday.

Sinha emphasised on the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the steel sector while speaking during the inauguration of the steel ministry's pavilion at the India International Trade Fair.

He also commended the Indian steel industry for its unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.

"It's in these exhibits that we witness the dynamic spirit and innovative display of our steel sector and excellence takes centerstage," he added. PTI SID TRB TRB