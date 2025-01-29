Steel Minister Kumaraswamy inaugurates air separation unit at SAIL Bokaro

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy has inaugurated an air separation unit project at state-owned SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.

The project has been set up for SAIL with an investment of Rs 750 crore, INOX Air Products (INOXAP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"INOXAP's largest-ever air separation unit (ASU) at SAIL-Bokaro was inaugurated by Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday," the company said.

The ASU has a capacity to manufacture 2,150 tonnes Per Day (TPD) of industrial gases, including 2,000 TPD of gaseous oxygen, 150 TPD of liquid oxygen, 1,200 TPD of gaseous nitrogen and 100 TPD of Argon, it added.

"We will continue to invest and work towards servicing all the gas needs of the steel industry," INOXAP Managing Director Siddharth Jain said.

This was its second ASU project for SAIL, INOXAP said.

INOX Air Products is the largest manufacturer of industrial and medical gases in India. PTI ABI ABI SHW