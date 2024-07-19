Steel Ministry appoints Vinod Kumar Tripathy as govt Director on MOIL board

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Vinod Kumar Tripathy, a joint secretary in the Ministry of Steel, has been appointed as a government Director on the board of MOIL, according to an exchange filing.

Accordingly, Sanjay Roy has ceased to be the government nominee director on the board of the company, MOIL said in the filing.

"We have received an order dated 18.07.2024 from Ministry of Steel appointing Vinod Kumar Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, as government Director on the board of Directors of MOIL Ltd..." it said.

Vinod K Tripathi belongs to the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) 1995 batch. He is a Civil Engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee.

He has vast experience in administration, management and engineering.

His area of expertise includes public policy, mega construction projects, train operations and asset maintenance, technological advancement, procurement and inventory management and human resource management, MOIL said.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest manganese ore producer, catering to India's about 46 per cent of the requirement for the dioxide ore. PTI ABI DR